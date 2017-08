Moto G5s Plus First Impressions

The first Moto phone with dual-lens camera is hereā€”the Moto G5s Plus. The handset is very similar to the Moto G5 Plus, which was launched in March. The major highlight of the Moto G5s Plus is the dual-lens rear camera which offers depth effect (like in the iPhone 7 Plus) and selective Black & White photos. Apart from this, the Moto G5s Plus has minor spec upgrades for the same price of the Moto G5 Plus.