Motorola is seriously confusing buyers now with so many new smartphone launches in a short time and in an almost similar price bracket. Soon after the launch of its first dual-lens camera phone --Moto G5s Plus, Lenovo-owned Motorola has now launched the Moto X4. This is the fourth-gen Moto X device and flaunts an all-glass design and offers a dual-lens rear camera. The new Moto X4 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for Rs 20,999 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 22,999. After using the Moto X4 for some time here are our initial thoughts.



Creatives: Abhishek Sharma