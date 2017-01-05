MS Dhoni: Man With the Midas Touch

News18.com

First published: January 5, 2017, 5:02 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google

 
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to step down as the limited overs captain of Team India has come as a huge surprise to cricket fans in India. The decision coming at a time when the cricket administration in itself is going through a period of transition also adds to the surprise.

Here's how captain cool dominates over other Indian cricket captains.

SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More