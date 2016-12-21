Nalli Nihari: A Recipe That Will Win Over Hearts

The Nalli Nihari originated in Awadh in the 18th Century and now rules the taste buds of millions across India. Learn how to make this sumptuous, flavourful and mouthwatering dish.

Recipe

NALLI NIHARI – Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

500 Grams Lamb Leg Pieces

2 Tsp Ghee

3 Grated Onions

1 Tsp Turmeric Powder

1 Tsp Red Chilli Powder

1 Inch Ginger - cut into thin strips

Salt to taste

2 ½ Nihari Masala - Peepli (Long pepper), Star Anise, Cinnamon, Poppy Seeds

METHOD

Heat ghee in a deep pan

Add crushed Garlic - fry till it the aroma hits you

Add grated Onion

Add the spices - Turmeric, Red Chilli, Salt

Special Nihari Masala - Peepli (or Long pepper), Star Anise, Cinnamon, Khus-Khus (Poppy Seeds)

Add water to the masala, bring to boil

Add Lamb shanks

Cook for about 45 minutes or till the flesh begins to leave the bone

Add cream and cook some more

Garnish with Ginger julienne, coriander and fried onions