Nalli Nihari: A Recipe That Will Win Over Hearts

The Nalli Nihari originated in Awadh in the 18th Century and now rules the taste buds of millions across India. Learn how to make this sumptuous, flavourful and mouthwatering dish.
Recipe
NALLI NIHARI – Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
500 Grams Lamb Leg Pieces
2 Tsp Ghee
3 Grated Onions
1 Tsp Turmeric Powder
1 Tsp Red Chilli Powder
1 Inch Ginger - cut into thin strips
Salt to taste
2 ½ Nihari Masala - Peepli (Long pepper), Star Anise, Cinnamon, Poppy Seeds
METHOD
Heat ghee in a deep pan
Add crushed Garlic - fry till it the aroma hits you
Add grated Onion
Add the spices - Turmeric, Red Chilli, Salt
Special Nihari Masala - Peepli (or Long pepper), Star Anise, Cinnamon, Khus-Khus (Poppy Seeds)
Add water to the masala, bring to boil
Add Lamb shanks
Cook for about 45 minutes or till the flesh begins to leave the bone
Add cream and cook some more
Garnish with Ginger julienne, coriander and fried onions
Meher Malik Talks About Belly Dancing Fusion Forms And Misconceptions
Six Machine Chris Gayle Says He Doesn't Like Cricket... He Loves It!
360 Degree Video: Spectacular Compilation of Dubai 's Iconic Tourist Spots
Give Pak Artistes Asylum In India, Let Them Take a Stand Against Terrorism: Chetan Bhagat
Off Centre With Shoojit Sircar: Filmmaker Lets News18 Dissect His Cinema
Sushant Singh Rajput Talks about Dhoni, Bollywood In His First Selfie Interview
Nawaz Sharif | Pakistan Ready for Bilateral Nuclear Test Ban Treaty With India
Six Machine Chris Gayle Says He Doesn't Like Cricket... He Loves It!
BMW X3 xDrive30d M-Sport Review: A Performance Loaded Luxury SUV
9/11 Attacks | They Were Kids When America's Heart Broke For Them
Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus, Watch Series 2, AirPods: All You Need to Know in 60 Seconds
ASEAN-India Summit: PM Narendra Modi Warns Against Rising 'Export of Terror'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Has A Fitting Reply For Jas Arora's Character In Freaky Ali