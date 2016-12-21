Nalli Nihari: A Recipe That Will Win Over Hearts

First published: December 21, 2016, 2:50 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
The Nalli Nihari originated in Awadh in the 18th Century and now rules the taste buds of millions across India. Learn how to make this sumptuous, flavourful and mouthwatering dish.

Recipe

NALLI NIHARI – Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

500 Grams Lamb Leg Pieces
2 Tsp Ghee
3 Grated Onions
1 Tsp Turmeric Powder
1 Tsp Red Chilli Powder
1 Inch Ginger - cut into thin strips
Salt to taste
2 ½ Nihari Masala - Peepli (Long pepper), Star Anise, Cinnamon, Poppy Seeds

METHOD

Heat ghee in a deep pan
Add crushed Garlic - fry till it the aroma hits you
Add grated Onion
Add the spices - Turmeric, Red Chilli, Salt
Special Nihari Masala - Peepli (or Long pepper), Star Anise, Cinnamon, Khus-Khus (Poppy Seeds)
Add water to the masala, bring to boil
Add Lamb shanks
Cook for about 45 minutes or till the flesh begins to leave the bone
Add cream and cook some more
Garnish with Ginger julienne, coriander and fried onions

