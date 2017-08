New Hyundai Verna 2017 First Drive Review

The new Hyundai Verna is a feature rich car that promises you the bang for your buck, literally. So, what do we think about the new Hyundai Verna? Well, it is a sedan fighting a battle with compact SUVs and crossovers in the price bracket that it is placed in. But, people looking for a sedan in a price range of Rs 10-15 lakh, this is as updated a car that you can get.‚Äč