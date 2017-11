New Xiaomi Selfie Smartphone Series Launch Along With MIUI 9

Xiaomi is set to launch an entirely new series of smartphones at an event today in India. Though not much has been unveiled about the upcoming smartphones by the Chinese OEM, the only hint we have so far is that the device to be launched will be selfie focussed. To recall, Xiaomi has never offered a selfie-focused smartphone in its product portfolio before, unlike other smartphone companies like Oppo and Vivo, who majorly depend upon their selfie offerings for sales in the country. As per reports, the brand new smartphone series will be unveiled alongside an announcement to be made by Xiaomi related to the MIUI 9.