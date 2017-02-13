News18 Exclusive: Mohit Chauhan, the King of Romance, Goes Digital

When it is about love songs, one name that pops in our mind is that of Mohit Chauhan. Fondly known as the ‘King of Romance’, Mohit is set to launch his first ever online concert on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Waiting to see this? Tell me you are. I will see you at 11.30am tomorrow for my first online #concert #valentines #feb14 pic.twitter.com/ZotY5IvUR8 — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) February 13, 2017

In an exclusive interview with News18, he spoke about how he came up with the concept of a digital concert. “Since I am an avid singer and a lot of my fans want to hear me sing, I thought it will be really nice to sing my songs online so that more people could watch me and I thought digital is the best way to connect with everyone,” he said.

Watch this selfie interview to know more about the online concert, why he’s called the ‘King of Romance’ and the story behind his pet guitar.