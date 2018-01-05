Video Wall

Mumbai Pub Fire Aftermath: Why Have No Babus Been Arrested?

Mumbai Pub Fire Aftermath: Why Have No Babus Been Arrested?

News18 Unbuttoned: Bengaluru Will Add 1 Crore People By 2031, Is the City Ready?

News18.com

First published: January 5, 2018, 6:40 PM IST | Updated: 56 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
Bengaluru will add 1 crore more people by 2031. But to accommodate more people in the city where 11 million are already suffering traffic woes, pollution, water scarcity and potholes, the city needs to create 43% extra space for 1 crore people. But what does this mean for the city? Here's detailed explainer.

Data: Bengaluru Development Authority Master Plan 2031
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More