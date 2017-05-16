Since Dangal swept maximum titles at News18 Movie Awards 2017, director Nitesh Tiwari had every reason to be happy. So when News18.com team chatted with the director about the Dangal stupendous success, and if there was any one aspect that helped the film won accolades, he said, "You can’t single out any one thing which has contributed to the enormous success and love which Dangal has received. It is a combination of everything. It is a combination of a life that Mahavir Singh and Geeta have lived. It is a combination of the mammoth effort that the entire team has put in. It is a combination of the intentions."
Nitesh Tiwari Thanks News18 On Dangal Sweeping Maximum Titles
