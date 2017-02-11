Paisa, Power and Politics

It's a common refrain, criminals, moneybags or men and women with dubious records have come to dominate India's political landscape. In his new book, When Crime Pays, author Milan Vaishnav tries to un layer just why do voters choose to elect such candidates? What allows this perplexing nexus of crime and money to co-exist with free and fair elections? Milan Vaishnav speaks to CNN-News18's Executive Editor, Anubha Bhonsle about the book and the government's effort to clean up political financing. Here's an edited excerpt of the conversation.
