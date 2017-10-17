Remembering Mother Teresa, 38 years after her Nobel Peace Prize win

Mother Teresa's journey from a young Albanian girl who left home at 18 to serve the abjectly poor culminated with the Canonisation Ceremony at The Vatican on September 4, 2016 after being widely hailed as a saint during her lifetime for her piety and devotion to the poor. Mother Teresa won several accolades, including the Nobel Peace Prize.

On the anniversary of her Nobel win in 1979, News18 looks back at the life Mother Teresa of Calcutta.