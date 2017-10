The 1978 Superman was a pioneer in the comic book- superhero movie genre. Not only a technical marvel of its time, the movie was appreciated for various filmmaking aspects not least for the acting of its leading man Christopher Reeve. On Reeve's death anniversary October 10, News18 watches the original Superman movie and reminisces about the cult film and its iconic leading man who was a hero on and off screen.



Creatives: Hitesh Singh