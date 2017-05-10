Rahul Tripathi came into the limelight when he hit 93 runs off 47 balls against KKR in this year's IPL. The 26-year-old batsman from Maharashtra. He's a talented young batsman and has also scored 353 runs in just 10 games in this season.
So, what is he doing here on the technology page of News18.com? We caught up with this young talented cricketer from Maharashtra for his first ever selfie interview, where he talks about his 93 run knock and also how he interacts with his fans on social media.
Rahul also loves to listen to music as he says that it keeps him calm, but playing stick cricket might just be his biggest guilty pleasure. He talks about how he loved to play stick cricket on his smartphone and how easy it is to hit a boundary in that game. Click below to watch his first ever selfie interview with News18.com.
Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli on Why Baahubali - The Conclusion Is Better Than the Original
Bangkok in 5 Plates | A Blend of Unique Flavours to Satisfy Your Taste Buds
Swara Bhaskar Tells You Exactly How To Take on Lecherous Men
Ford Mustang GT Review: A True Bred Grand Tourer For Rs 65 Lakh
Exclusive Interview: Katrina Kaif Talks About Legendary Photographer Mario Testino
All New 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class First Drive Review: Longer is Better
Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi Loves Playing Stick Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar's Talks About Make In India Tech And srt.phone
Watch: Government Plans to Equip Soldiers with New Bulletproof Jackets
Samsung Galaxy S8 Review: The Phone That You Had Been Waiting For
HTC U Ultra Review: Beautiful Phablet with a Hefty Price Tag
Sakshi Tanwar Talks About Co-Star Ram Kapoor And Web Series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat
Had No Qualms In Playing Second Lead To Vidya Balan: Gauahar Khan
Vidya Balan On Why Begum Jaan Can Never Have A Male Substitute