Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi Loves Playing Stick Cricket

Rahul Tripathi came into the limelight when he hit 93 runs off 47 balls against KKR in this year's IPL. The 26-year-old batsman from Maharashtra. He's a talented young batsman and has also scored 353 runs in just 10 games in this season.

So, what is he doing here on the technology page of News18.com? We caught up with this young talented cricketer from Maharashtra for his first ever selfie interview, where he talks about his 93 run knock and also how he interacts with his fans on social media.

Rahul also loves to listen to music as he says that it keeps him calm, but playing stick cricket might just be his biggest guilty pleasure. He talks about how he loved to play stick cricket on his smartphone and how easy it is to hit a boundary in that game. Click below to watch his first ever selfie interview with News18.com.