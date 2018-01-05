Video Wall

Mumbai Pub Fire Aftermath: Why Have No Babus Been Arrested?

Robot Becomes Saudi Arabia Citizen, Sophia becomes the World's First Robot Citizen

First published: January 5, 2018, 6:59 PM IST
Sophia is a social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics
Sophia has moving 3D-printed arms and they're working on giving her legs.
Her skin is made of a nanotech material that Hanson invented and dubbed "Frubber," that has a flesh-like bouncy texture mimicking human skin.
Cameras in her eyes and a 3D sensor in her chest help her "see."
In October, Saudi Arabia granted her citizenship at a Riyadh tech conference.
