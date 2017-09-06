Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

PM Narendra Modi met State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on Wednesday, 6 September. On the agenda, among other things was the ethnic cleansing of Rohingyas in Myanmar's Rakhine province. 1,23,000 Rohingyas have been internally displaced and thousands killed, even as the Indian government announced in August that it intends to deport approximately 40,000 Rohingyas from India.





Creatives - Justin Lakra

Curation - Adi prakash