Sachin Tendulkar's Talks About Make In India Tech And srt.phone

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the investors in the Indian IoT company Smartron and it's a 100% Indian tech company as it designs, engineers and manufactures its products in India. The Smartron srt.phone was launched in India at a starting price point of Rs 12,999. We caught up with Sachin Tendulkar and Mahesh Lingareddy (Co-founder Smartron) for a quick selfie interview.