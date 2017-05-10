Sachin Tendulkar is one of the investors in the Indian IoT company Smartron and it's a 100% Indian tech company as it designs, engineers and manufactures its products in India. The Smartron srt.phone was launched in India at a starting price point of Rs 12,999. We caught up with Sachin Tendulkar and Mahesh Lingareddy (Co-founder Smartron) for a quick selfie interview.
Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli on Why Baahubali - The Conclusion Is Better Than the Original
Bangkok in 5 Plates | A Blend of Unique Flavours to Satisfy Your Taste Buds
Swara Bhaskar Tells You Exactly How To Take on Lecherous Men
Ford Mustang GT Review: A True Bred Grand Tourer For Rs 65 Lakh
Exclusive Interview: Katrina Kaif Talks About Legendary Photographer Mario Testino
All New 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class First Drive Review: Longer is Better
Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi Loves Playing Stick Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar's Talks About Make In India Tech And srt.phone
Watch: Government Plans to Equip Soldiers with New Bulletproof Jackets
Samsung Galaxy S8 Review: The Phone That You Had Been Waiting For
HTC U Ultra Review: Beautiful Phablet with a Hefty Price Tag
Sakshi Tanwar Talks About Co-Star Ram Kapoor And Web Series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat
Had No Qualms In Playing Second Lead To Vidya Balan: Gauahar Khan
Vidya Balan On Why Begum Jaan Can Never Have A Male Substitute