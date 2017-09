Samsung Galaxy Note 8 First Look Video

Samsung Galaxy Note8 has been launched in India for a competitive price of Rs 67,900. The Galaxy Note 8 will be available in stores starting September 21 in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colours. The Galaxy Note 8 will be available for pre-booking from September 12 across selected retail stores and also online exclusively on Samsung Shop and Amazon.in.



The Galaxy Note 8 flaunts an improved S-Pen stylus. It is now IP68 water-resistant and makes the Note 8 way more productive than ever before. You can now take notes on up to 100 pages on the locked screen itself. Also, you can simply pin the notes or your to-do list on the lock screen itself so, that you don’t forget important tasks.



