Skoda Rapid Facelift Review: The Value For Money Sedan

It has been over five years since the launch of the Skoda Rapid into the Indian market and over the years, the car has become the most popular offering by the Czech automaker in the country. Now, it has gone to the salon, got some gel in its hair and dressed itself in a pair of suit. The result is that the already handsome car now looks sharper than ever.

The changes, though, are not just cosmetic as there has been an addition of several new features. But the big question is whether it is worth your money?