Soha Ali Khan Talks About Her Style Game, Pregnancy Advice From Kareena Kapoor Khan And More

At the recently concluded India Kids Fashion Week held in the capital, gorgeous diva Soha Ali Khan turned show showstopper for Enchanted Velvet. The actress looked lovely in a customised white dress from the brand.



In a candid conversation at the event with News18.com, Soha spoke about receiving pregnancy advice from a lot of people and also her sister-in-law Kareena who recently underwent this phase in her life.



"I have got a lot of advice. I think the most important advice I got was not to listen to all of the advice and just listen to your doctor because a lot of people will tell you different things. All of it is very well meaning, some of it is contradictory so it confuses you also. It's mainly about food, about what to eat. It's mainly about to eat lots of ghee, especially at this stage. But I think it's important whatever you hear you must run it past your doctor and make sure it's good for you," said Soha to News18.com.



"She (Kareena)has been wonderful and especially because she has been through this so recently in her life she has really been involved and she checks up on me all the time, she makes sure I am eating well, she makes sure I am looking after myself. When it comes to food again, she's been really good. For example, she was telling me that it's your last trimester it's important you eat lots of fish, it's good brain food. So, she's been sending me lots of salmon to eat," she added.



Soha, who was trolled online for wearing a saree at her baby shower, also spoke about her take on trolling.



"Any kind of trolling for women whether it's body shaming, telling you what to wear, what you should and what you shouldn't wear and that's happened with more than one actress on more than one occasion, is something that I don't agree with at all."