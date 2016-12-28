Sunil Chhetri Promises Fans 2017 Will Be Even Better

News18.com

First published: December 28, 2016, 4:07 PM IST | Updated: 6 hours ago
Indian Football is on the up and at the heart of the resurgence is none other than ace striker Sunil Chhetri. India’s highest goal scorer ever first helped the national team attain its best FIFA ranking in the past 6 years and then led his club Bengaluru FC to an unprecedented AFC Cup runners-up place. Take a look as Chhetri speaks about his dream season and promises that 2017 will be even better.

