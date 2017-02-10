Taalbelia: A Music-Cum-Ethnic Extravaganza From Rajasthan

Taalbelia - a music festival spread across 3 nights and 4 days , 2 venues and 4 stages, namely Meera Chowk, Risala, Dhobhi Ghat and The Big Ibhah, recently concluded in Mandawa, Rajasthan.

The music-cum-ethnic extravaganza had a long list of renowned artistes, including Indian Ocean, Grammy award winning stalwart Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and American saxophonist George Brooks, Soulmate from Shillong, Anwar Khan Manganiyaar, Bhanwari Devi and many more, who performed at the event.

The four-day long multi-format music festival, served as a platform for multi-genre artistes to come together and create magic.