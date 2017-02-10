Taalbelia: A Music-Cum-Ethnic Extravaganza From Rajasthan

Taalbelia - a music festival spread across 3 nights and 4 days , 2 venues and 4 stages, namely Meera Chowk, Risala, Dhobhi Ghat and The Big Ibhah, recently concluded in Mandawa, Rajasthan.
The music-cum-ethnic extravaganza had a long list of renowned artistes, including Indian Ocean, Grammy award winning stalwart Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and American saxophonist George Brooks, Soulmate from Shillong, Anwar Khan Manganiyaar, Bhanwari Devi and many more, who performed at the event.
The four-day long multi-format music festival, served as a platform for multi-genre artistes to come together and create magic.
Konkona Sen Sharma Rocks The Saree Look At Lakme Fashion Week 2017
Ford Mustang GT Review: A True Bred Grand Tourer For Rs 65 Lakh
Exclusive Interview: Katrina Kaif Talks About Legendary Photographer Mario Testino
Give Pak Artistes Asylum In India, Let Them Take a Stand Against Terrorism: Chetan Bhagat
The Tech And Auto Show: Honor 6X, Ford Mustang GT Review and More
Is Parineeti Chopra a Selfie Person? Watch This Video to Know
Sushant Singh Rajput Talks about Dhoni, Bollywood In His First Selfie Interview
Nawaz Sharif | Pakistan Ready for Bilateral Nuclear Test Ban Treaty With India
Six Machine Chris Gayle Says He Doesn't Like Cricket... He Loves It!
BMW X3 xDrive30d M-Sport Review: A Performance Loaded Luxury SUV
9/11 Attacks | They Were Kids When America's Heart Broke For Them
Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus, Watch Series 2, AirPods: All You Need to Know in 60 Seconds
ASEAN-India Summit: PM Narendra Modi Warns Against Rising 'Export of Terror'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Has A Fitting Reply For Jas Arora's Character In Freaky Ali