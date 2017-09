As Tata Motors gears up for the launch of the much anticipated Nexon compact SUV, every eye is set on the pricing of the all-new product from the house of Indian car manufacturer. Available in two engine options, and offering a wide array of segment first features, Nexon is expected to give a stiff competition to the established rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Hyundai Creta. The new Tata Nexon is available with a total of five color options - Moroccan blue, Vermont red, Seattle silver, Glasgow grey and Calgary white. The expected starting price of Nexon is Rs 6.5 Lakhs, going up to Rs 10 Lakhs.‚Äč



Editor Nitin Sharma