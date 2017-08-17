Tete-a-Tete With Gurinder Chadha, Huma Qureshi on Partition:1947

Video Wall

First published: August 17, 2017, 8:29 PM IST | Updated: 16 mins ago
After delivering films that deal with problems of NRIs, feminism, identity crisis and much more, Gurinder Chadha steps into the unknown realm of periodic drama with Partition:1947. Released as Viceroy's House worldwide, the film was given a different title making it more relatable to the sensibilities and memories of the viewers here.

Starring an elaborate cast of Huma Qureshi, Gillian Anderson, Hugh Bonneville, Om Puri and Manish Dayal, the film represents a different take on the age-old story and conspiracies of the partition era and how it affected the people residing upstairs and downstairs.

In a conversation with News18, film's director Gurinder Chadha and actress Huma Qureshi delve into what the film represents and how the partition between the two nations affected people. They also discussed the aftermaths of partition, the rise of India and Hugh Bonneville's Downton Abbey aura.

Frames: Kriti Tulsiani
Editing: Abhishek Sharma
Producer: Badsha Ray
