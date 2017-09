The Innovator who will turn Delhi's Pollution into Diamond Rings

Daan Roosegarde is a Dutch artist, innovator, and inventor of the smog tower, the machine that converts atmospheric pollution to diamond rings. He was in Delhi earlier this August, to educate people about his invention, likely to be operational in Delhi in 2018 and about the importance of taking a pro-active stance to combat climate change. News18 reports.



