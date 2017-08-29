Video Wall

Mumbai Flooded Again; BMC Caught Napping Once Again

The Making of a Rapist | Gurmeet Ram Rahim | Dera Sacha Sauda

First published: August 29, 2017, 3:40 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
News18 tracks the full timeline of the journey of Gurmeet Ram Rahim from boy to spiritual leader to convicted criminal. Ram Rahim was born in Sri Ganganagar to a family loyal to the Dera Sacha Sauda text. His mercurial rise to power has been defined by self-funded propaganda films, a penchant for attention seeking and allegations of murder and rape.

