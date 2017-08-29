The Making of a Rapist | Gurmeet Ram Rahim | Dera Sacha Sauda

News18 tracks the full timeline of the journey of Gurmeet Ram Rahim from boy to spiritual leader to convicted criminal. Ram Rahim was born in Sri Ganganagar to a family loyal to the Dera Sacha Sauda text. His mercurial rise to power has been defined by self-funded propaganda films, a penchant for attention seeking and allegations of murder and rape.



