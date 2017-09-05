The Road Ahead for Nirmala Sitharaman

On September 3, 2017, Nirmala Sitharaman turned many heads as she was sworn in as India’s second woman Defence Minister. News18 charts the road ahead for Sitharaman in the Defence Ministry, the skills she will bring to her new role and the challenges that lie ahead.



Sitharaman was earlier Minister of State (independent charge) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. When she was appointed in 2014, Sitharaman was tasked with promoting India’s exports. She also led trade negotiations at the WTO and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), one of the world’s largest free trade deals that India is negotiating with ASEAN, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.



