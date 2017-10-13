Video Wall

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

The Supreme Court verdict that deals a blow to Child Marriage

First published: October 13, 2017, 7:52 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
By making all sexual relations with minor girls illegal, the Supreme Court has taken a big step in discouraging child marriage. News18 Explains the changes to rape law and its implications.

