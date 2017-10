The Taj Mahal has always been the centre of attraction for tourists across the globe. But recently it landed in a controversy when, BJP MLA Sangeet Som called it "a blot on the Indian culture". Ridiculous as the comment may sound, we decided to ask not the politicians but the ‘ingredients’ and the ‘neighbours’ of the famed Mughal architecture, how they felt about the comment. Catch it only on the Confuse Hour Debate with Badsha Ray.







Reporter: Badsha Ray

Creatives : Hitesh Singh