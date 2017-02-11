The Verdict Is Out Mi'lord! Jolly LLB2 Is A Jolly Good Film

Akshay Kumar doesn't let the star come in the way of the actor and once again doesn't disappoint. This week a jolly good film hits theatres and movie buffs Mr. & Mrs. Picture Premi presenting their arguments on why you should watch this one. Any objections...overruled!
Konkona Sen Sharma Rocks The Saree Look At Lakme Fashion Week 2017
Ford Mustang GT Review: A True Bred Grand Tourer For Rs 65 Lakh
Exclusive Interview: Katrina Kaif Talks About Legendary Photographer Mario Testino
Give Pak Artistes Asylum In India, Let Them Take a Stand Against Terrorism: Chetan Bhagat
The Tech And Auto Show: Honor 6X, Ford Mustang GT Review and More
Is Parineeti Chopra a Selfie Person? Watch This Video to Know
Sushant Singh Rajput Talks about Dhoni, Bollywood In His First Selfie Interview
Nawaz Sharif | Pakistan Ready for Bilateral Nuclear Test Ban Treaty With India
Six Machine Chris Gayle Says He Doesn't Like Cricket... He Loves It!
BMW X3 xDrive30d M-Sport Review: A Performance Loaded Luxury SUV
9/11 Attacks | They Were Kids When America's Heart Broke For Them
Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus, Watch Series 2, AirPods: All You Need to Know in 60 Seconds
ASEAN-India Summit: PM Narendra Modi Warns Against Rising 'Export of Terror'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Has A Fitting Reply For Jas Arora's Character In Freaky Ali