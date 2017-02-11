The Verdict Is Out Mi'lord! Jolly LLB2 Is A Jolly Good Film

News18.com

First published: February 11, 2017, 12:15 AM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
facebook Twitter google

Akshay Kumar doesn't let the star come in the way of the actor and once again doesn't disappoint. This week a jolly good film hits theatres and movie buffs Mr. & Mrs. Picture Premi presenting their arguments on why you should watch this one. Any objections...overruled!

SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More