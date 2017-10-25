UM Renegade Commando Classic and Mojave Edition First Ride Review

At the last Delhi Auto Expo held in February 2016, UM Motorcycles was one of the brands that made all heads turned towards itself and had everyone talking about it. It was almost instantly that people gave it the title of a worthy rival to the segment leader Royal Enfield – a no small feat by any means, and it gave the company a base to build upon, a base that manufacturers only dream of. The company then took its own sweet time to launch the Renegade Commando and the Renegade Sport which received a decent response from the market but not like what one expected from these motorcycles.



Now, they are ready for their second innings in the Indian market as they have launched not one but two motorcycles in the form of the UM Renegade Commando Classic and the UM renegade commando Mojave edition.



Video Edit: Abhishek Sharma

Frames: Siddhartha Safaya

Review by: Manav Sinha