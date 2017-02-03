Urvashi Kaur Calls Alia Bhatt 'Pataki'; Lauds Deepika Padukone's Fashion Choices

While it's easy to sport looks which come directly from the latest runways, Bollywood stars prove it's both easy and possible to look impressive by opting for something different, yet trendy. Designer Urvashi Kaur decodes fashion of our top Bollywood actresses.
Urvashi, who has always been obsessed with all things hand woven and with natural dyes, displayed her collection titled ‘Vasa’ at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 that experimented with the indigenous Indian techniques.
On day one, she brought the quintessential Indian traveler on ramp with her ant-fit and rebellion collection.
Indian Scout Sixty Review: The Smallest From the Legend Doesn't Disappoint
Got the Winter Blues? Dr Broota Tells Why to Take it Seriously
Is Parineeti Chopra a Selfie Person? Watch This Video to Know
360 Degree Video: Spectacular Compilation of Dubai 's Iconic Tourist Spots
Give Pak Artistes Asylum In India, Let Them Take a Stand Against Terrorism: Chetan Bhagat
Off Centre With Shoojit Sircar: Filmmaker Lets News18 Dissect His Cinema
Sushant Singh Rajput Talks about Dhoni, Bollywood In His First Selfie Interview
Nawaz Sharif | Pakistan Ready for Bilateral Nuclear Test Ban Treaty With India
Six Machine Chris Gayle Says He Doesn't Like Cricket... He Loves It!
BMW X3 xDrive30d M-Sport Review: A Performance Loaded Luxury SUV
9/11 Attacks | They Were Kids When America's Heart Broke For Them
Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus, Watch Series 2, AirPods: All You Need to Know in 60 Seconds
ASEAN-India Summit: PM Narendra Modi Warns Against Rising 'Export of Terror'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Has A Fitting Reply For Jas Arora's Character In Freaky Ali