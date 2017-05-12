Virat Kohli On His Love For Audi R8 V10 Plus

On the 10th Anniversary of the German luxury car maker Audi, Virat Kohli, Captain, Indian Cricket Team was gifted a brand new Audi Q7. This is not Virat's first Audi. Virat Kohli is known for his love for quattro and owns a handful of Audi cars. But his prized possession is still his Audi R8. So much so that the R8 was the first ever Audi that Virat ever bought. In an event at the Buddh International Circuit, we caught up with Virat Kohli for a quick conversation that was not on cricket but automobiles. Watch on.