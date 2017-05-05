Watch: Government Plans to Equip Soldiers with New Bulletproof Jackets

First published: May 5, 2017, 6:22 PM IST
Amid attacks on Indian Army and paramilitary personnel, the government is planning to equip soldiers with a high-grade bulletproof jacket that will provide them more security. The armour plates used in these jackets are made of a special metal called Phantom Steel whose strength is five times the normal steel.

