Watch: Shraddha Kapoor Turns Showstopper For Manish Arora

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who recently turned muse for designer Manish Arora at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017 held at Kingdom of Dreams, Gurgaon, looked every bit a diva in the black outfit as she made a dramatic entry on stage standing poised and confident on a hydraulic machine which moved upwards from beneath the podium.



At first glance one wouldn’t know that the Aashiqui star is scared of heights, but in an exclusive chat with News18.com, the actress revealed that she was extremely nervous on the machine and that she was scared of heights.



“I am very scared of heights. So, I did not know I had to be on this hydraulic machine and then come up. So, while I don't know how it looked, but I was very nervous,” said Shraddha Kapoor to News18.com.



On walking for Manish Arora she said, “It was really fabulous walking for him. I am a huge fan of his designs. I think he is one of the best designers of our country and he has made our country proud by taking his designs international. One of my first ever designer pieces that I bought by saving my money was a Manish Arora skirt which I cherish. So, when I got to know he would like me to walk for him I was thrilled.”



Shraddha also spoke about her personal style and expressed her views on social media trolls and airport and gym looks.



