For Gandhi Jayanti News 18 slipped into walking shoes to catch the rising sun, damp grass and the eternal flame burning at Raj Ghat. That was not all – we were joined by the morning walkers from all walks of life who talked about India of Mahatma Gandhi’s dream, Narendra Modi’s efforts to revive Gandhi’s legacy and much more.





Reported by: Eram Agha

Produced & Edited by: Hitesh Singh