Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions Review

Google’s Android One project is now back in action with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A1. This is the first Android One smartphone to be made by Xiaomi. Also, the Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi phone in India to feature a dual-lens camera. And not forget, with Android One coming into the picture, the Mi A1 is also the first Xiaomi smartphone to flaunt stock Android operating system.Xiaomi Mi A1 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) will be available for Rs 14,999 starting September 12 on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 PM. The phone will be available at offline stores as well along with Mi Home stores across India. Additional 200GB 4G data for Airtel subscribers free with the phone.