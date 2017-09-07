GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1993 Bombay Blasts Case LIVE: TADA Court to Announce Quantum of Sentence Today

News18.com | September 7, 2017, 8:16 AM IST
A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court would pronounce the quantum of sentence against all the convicts of the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case on Thursday. The court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the attack Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem on June 16 this year. Arguments over the degree of sentences continued after the conviction in June and concluded on August 10.

Sep 7, 2017 8:01 am (IST)

Arguments over the degree of sentences continued after the conviction in June and concluded on August 10. All accused were facing multiple charges like criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government and murder of people.

Sep 7, 2017 7:57 am (IST)

A special Terrorist And Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court would pronounce the quantum of sentence against all the convicts of the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case on Thursday. The court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the attack Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem on June 16 this year.

