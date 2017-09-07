1993 Bombay Blasts Case LIVE: TADA Court to Announce Quantum of Sentence Today

A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court would pronounce the quantum of sentence against all the convicts of the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case on Thursday. The court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the attack Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem on June 16 this year. Arguments over the degree of sentences continued after the conviction in June and concluded on August 10.
Stay tuned for Live Updates:
Stay tuned for Live Updates:
-
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
03 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 238/1049.4 overs 239/446.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
-
31 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 375/550.0 overs 207/1042.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
-
27 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 217/950.0 overs 218/445.1 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
-
27 - 30 Aug, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh BAN vs AUS 260/1078.5 overs 217/1074.5 oversBangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs