1993 Mumbai Blasts Case LIVE: Abu Salem Gets Life Sentence, Death for Two Others

Sep 7, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)

Why Yakub Memon was hanged and Abu Salem only gets 25-year life sentence?

"We had to give an assurance to Portugal that he will not be given death sentence. Without this assurance, he could not have been extradited. Once life imprisonment is given in Portugal, he cannot be kept imprisoned beyond 25 years. He has been convicted of 123 of IPC added with 302, and Section 32 of TADA. The maximum sentence is death sentence but this man cannot be awarded death sentence. This is because of the amendment in law in 1993. He is brought from a country where there is no death sentence. This was 1993 amendment into the Indian Extradition Act, 1962 and Section 34 (c) was added. This was needed because the government of India was facing problems in getting an accused extradited from a country where there was no death sentence. Hence this amendment acted as an assurance to those countries," says OP Chatwal, the man who led the eight-member CBI team to Lisbon to bring Salem and Monica back to Mumbai, exclusively to News18.