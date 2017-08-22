GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Triple Talaq Verdict Live: Order Ushers Era of Pride And Equality For Muslim Women, Says Amit Shah

News18.com | August 22, 2017, 1:23 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down instant triple talaq terming it “unconstitutional". The constitution bench, headed by the Chief Justice JS Khehar, delivered a spilt verdict (3:2) invalidating the practice as part of the Muslim Personal Law. The majority judgment came from three judges — Justice Rohinton Nariman, Justice Kurien Joseph and Justice UU Lalit. CJI JS Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer wrote the minority judgment.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates:
Aug 22, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)

We welcome the judgment given by five-bench-judge appointed by the Supreme Court...Triple talaq is against Islam, says Randeep Surjewala

Aug 22, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)
Aug 22, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)

Triple talaq case: Chronology of events

Aug 22, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)
READ | 5 Judges, 5 Faiths: Take a Look at the Triple Talaq Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down instant triple talaq terming it "unconstitutional

Aug 22, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)

Victory for Muslim women: AIMWPLB on SC Talaq Verdict

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and the All India Shia Personal Law Board today welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on instant triple talaq, terming it as a victory of Islam and Muslim women in the country.

The decision, they said, has given new hope to Muslim women.

"The Supreme Court decision is historic, it is the victory of women in the country. But more than that, it is the victory of Islam," said President of the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber, who has been fighting for the rights of Muslim women.

 "We hope that triple talaq will be banned once and for all in times to come," she said, adding it causes immense hardships to Muslim women even though "there is no provision of triple talaq in Islam".

Aug 22, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

READ | Triple Talaq Verdict is Good: Hyderabad-based Activist Working for Muslim Women's Rights

Masood is a coordinator with the Centre for Peace Studies and his role is to mediate between families where triple talaq is involved.

Aug 22, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

Amit Shah: The SC judgment marks beginning of a new era of pride and equality for Muslim women. The BJP welcomes the respects the expansion of Muslim women’s rights and sees today’s court order as a step towards a determined ‘New India'

Aug 22, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

Click to Read | Triple Talaq Paves Way to Uniform Civil Code?

Now that the Supreme Court has come out with its verdict on Triple Talaq, the Law Commission is expected to quickly wrap its Uniform Civil Code report and submit it to the Union government in a month or two.

Aug 22, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

What is a uniform civil code? 

A civil code refers to laws that deal with civil matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, succession, and inheritance. Currently, different personal laws are applicable to different communities in India. Hindus are governed by Hindu civil code, which refers to the four bills passed in 1955–56. Hindu Marriage, Hindu Succession, Hindu Minority & Guardianship, Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Acts were passed in 1955-56. Indian Christian Marriage Act (1872) governs marriage and related issues for Indian Christians

Aug 22, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

How Pakistan handles divorce

* Pakistan’s Muslim Family Law Ordinance (1961) was a watershed moment in the country’s history, which altered the martial laws in Pakistan and made the customary triple talaq, illegal. 

* This law has been adopted by Bangladesh as well. 

* The Muslim family law ordinance was the first legal effort in Pakistan to codify Muslim Personal Law

* The new law required that, in order to obtain a divorce, a husband had to send a written notice to the chairman of the local council with a copy to his wife.

* But the divorce will not be effective until the expiration of a waiting period of 90 days, which will be utilized to constitute an arbitration council for the purpose of bringing about a reconciliation between the parties.

Aug 22, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

Subramanian Swamy to News18: It’s a great day and a day of victory for the brave and courageous Muslim women and is triumph over male chauvinism. It’s a huge step towards women empowerment… The next step of the government is to bring Uniform Civil Code

Aug 22, 2017 11:49 am (IST)

In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, struck down triple talaq. With this, India has now joined the following countries in declaring the practice un-Islamic.

  • Pakistan
  • Bangladesh
  • Sri Lanka
  • Turkey
  • Cyprus
  • Syria
  • Jordan
  • Egypt
  • Tunisia
  • Algeria
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Malaysia
  • Brunei
  • UAE
  • Indonesia
  • Iraq
Aug 22, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

Unconstitutional: Supreme Court strikes down Triple Talaq by 3:2 majority

New Delhi: In a far-reaching order empowering millions of Muslim women, the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down triple talaq, or instant divorce, by a 3:2 verdict of the constitutional bench.

After six days of the historic hearing, which saw some of the top lawyers argue whether triple talaq was essential to Islam or not, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice UU Lalit were of the view that triple talaq was not essential to Islam and therefore it should be banned.

“There are four sources of Islamic law. Only the Quran is the first source of law… therefore, sources other than the Quran are supplement to what is in it. There can be nothing more than what is written in the Quran… Triple talaq is against the tenets of Quran and therefore violates Shariat,” Justice Kurian Joseph said in his verdict.

“Freedom of religion is absolute… but what is bad in theology is also bad in law. What is bad in Quran can’t be good in Shariat,” Justice K Joseph added.

Aug 22, 2017 11:44 am (IST)

Click to read | Triple Talaq Verdict: What Judges Said While Delivering the Judgment

What is not permissible under Quran can't be protected by the Constitution, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday. With this statement, the apex court of India laid to rest the practice of triple talaq.

Aug 22, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this historic triple talaq verdict...Prime Minister Narenara Modi has done a lot for us. Time has come when men should know that they need to respect women, says Zeenath, victim

Aug 22, 2017 11:37 am (IST)

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi: Small step from Supreme Court, a giant step for women, It is a very, very important judgment. This makes women equal, as they are entitled to be under the Constitution. 

Aug 22, 2017 11:35 am (IST)

"It's a historic occasion for the women of the Muslim Community.  I appeal to the people to not politicise this issue and accept Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq. I have felt the pain when family breaks. I hope no one has to undergo this situation in future", says Shayara Bano, Petitioner
 

Aug 22, 2017 11:30 am (IST)
Media has played an important role... This is a big win for all of us..., says Farah Faiz (Petitioner)
 
Aug 22, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

Laws enjoyed by other religious groups

Hindu Succession Act (1956): Guidelines for property inheritance among Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs

Parsi Marriage & Divorce Act (1936): Guidelines to be followed by Parsis, according to their religious traditions.
 
Hindu Marriage Act (1955): Laws codified related to marriage among Hindus. The Act was amended to include laws on divorce and separation

Special Marriage Act (1954): Provisions for inter-faith marriage

Aug 22, 2017 11:22 am (IST)
Aug 22, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

 
"It's a big victory for the victims of triple talaq. Victims like us have suffered a lot. Supreme Court's triple talaq verdict has taken out right essence of shariya. God has been very kind. Faith in judiciary has come back, says Arshiya Ismail, Triple Talaq victim
Aug 22, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

What is not permissible under Quran can't be protected by the Constitution: Supreme Court

Aug 22, 2017 11:12 am (IST)

Supreme Court refers to abolition of triple talalq in Islamic countries and asks why can't independent India get rid of it. After reading separate judgements, the five-judge bench of Supreme Court rules in 3:2 majority triple talaq is void and illegal...

Aug 22, 2017 11:10 am (IST)
Aug 22, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

CJI JS Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were of the view that triple talaq can’t be declared illegal

Aug 22, 2017 11:02 am (IST)

Justice S Abdul Nazeer endorses CJI JS Khehar’s view

Aug 22, 2017 11:02 am (IST)


Justice Kurian Joseph: There are four sources of Islamic law. Only the Quran is the first source of law, therefore sources other than the Quran are supplement to what is in it. Therefore, there can be nothing more than what is written in the Quran… Quran attributes permanence to matrimony. Essential steps required before talaq. Triple talaq against tenets of Quran, therefore, violates Shariat. As held in shamimara, talaq must be after having tried to resolve issues. Triple talaq not a part of sharia, therefore, Kurian does not agree with CJI that it’s part of personal law...Freedom of religion is absolute, I agree with CJI. However, triple talaq being a part of religion is what I disagree with...After 1937 Act, no practice deviating from Quran is valid. I expressly endorse and uphold the law in Shamimara. What is bad in theology is bad in law. What is bad in Quran can’t be good in Shariat

Aug 22, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman: It is a disapproved form of divorce. Even Hanafi law says triple talaq is sinful. 1937 Act recognizes triple talaq and therefore does not violate Article 13...Triple Talaq won’t fall within confines of Article 13(1)...It is not possible for court to fold his hands when petitioners come to court. Court has to declare whether practice is legal or not

Aug 22, 2017 10:56 am (IST)

Triple talaq held unconstitutional. SC invalidates Triple talaq. SC strikes down Triple Talaq by majority judgment...In the majority verdict, the three judges striking down triple talaq quoted extensively from Quranic verses and Hadith. The judges said one cannot seek constitutional protection for a practice for which the primary source is not the holy Quran.

Aug 22, 2017 10:50 am (IST)

Senior Advisor Anand Grover to News18 - Parliament needs to pass a law now. Six months have been given let's see.

