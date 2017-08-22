Triple Talaq Verdict Live: Order Ushers Era of Pride And Equality For Muslim Women, Says Amit Shah

Event Highlights
- Chronology of events
- Victory for Muslim Women: AIMWPLB
- New era of pride: Amit Shah
- What is Uniform Civil Code?
- Day of victory: Swamy
- India joins following countries in declaring Triple Talaq un-Islamic
- SC strikes Triple Talaq
- Men can't fool women anymore: Zenath
- Giant step for women: Maneka
- Historic Occasion: Shayara Bano
- Laws enjoyed by other religious groups
- 'Victims like us have suffered a lot'
- Triple talaq against tenets of Quran: Justice Joseph
- It is a Disapproved form of divorce: Justice Rohinton
- SC invalidates Triple talaq
- Parl needs to pass a law: Grover
Stay Tuned For Live Updates:
The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down instant triple talaq terming it "unconstitutional
Victory for Muslim women: AIMWPLB on SC Talaq Verdict
Lucknow: The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and the All India Shia Personal Law Board today welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on instant triple talaq, terming it as a victory of Islam and Muslim women in the country.
The decision, they said, has given new hope to Muslim women.
"The Supreme Court decision is historic, it is the victory of women in the country. But more than that, it is the victory of Islam," said President of the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber, who has been fighting for the rights of Muslim women.
"We hope that triple talaq will be banned once and for all in times to come," she said, adding it causes immense hardships to Muslim women even though "there is no provision of triple talaq in Islam".
Masood is a coordinator with the Centre for Peace Studies and his role is to mediate between families where triple talaq is involved.
Now that the Supreme Court has come out with its verdict on Triple Talaq, the Law Commission is expected to quickly wrap its Uniform Civil Code report and submit it to the Union government in a month or two.
What is a uniform civil code?
A civil code refers to laws that deal with civil matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, succession, and inheritance. Currently, different personal laws are applicable to different communities in India. Hindus are governed by Hindu civil code, which refers to the four bills passed in 1955–56. Hindu Marriage, Hindu Succession, Hindu Minority & Guardianship, Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Acts were passed in 1955-56. Indian Christian Marriage Act (1872) governs marriage and related issues for Indian Christians
How Pakistan handles divorce
* Pakistan’s Muslim Family Law Ordinance (1961) was a watershed moment in the country’s history, which altered the martial laws in Pakistan and made the customary triple talaq, illegal.
* This law has been adopted by Bangladesh as well.
* The Muslim family law ordinance was the first legal effort in Pakistan to codify Muslim Personal Law
* The new law required that, in order to obtain a divorce, a husband had to send a written notice to the chairman of the local council with a copy to his wife.
* But the divorce will not be effective until the expiration of a waiting period of 90 days, which will be utilized to constitute an arbitration council for the purpose of bringing about a reconciliation between the parties.
Unconstitutional: Supreme Court strikes down Triple Talaq by 3:2 majority
New Delhi: In a far-reaching order empowering millions of Muslim women, the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down triple talaq, or instant divorce, by a 3:2 verdict of the constitutional bench.
After six days of the historic hearing, which saw some of the top lawyers argue whether triple talaq was essential to Islam or not, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice UU Lalit were of the view that triple talaq was not essential to Islam and therefore it should be banned.
“There are four sources of Islamic law. Only the Quran is the first source of law… therefore, sources other than the Quran are supplement to what is in it. There can be nothing more than what is written in the Quran… Triple talaq is against the tenets of Quran and therefore violates Shariat,” Justice Kurian Joseph said in his verdict.
“Freedom of religion is absolute… but what is bad in theology is also bad in law. What is bad in Quran can’t be good in Shariat,” Justice K Joseph added.
Click to read | Triple Talaq Verdict: What Judges Said While Delivering the Judgment
What is not permissible under Quran can't be protected by the Constitution, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday. With this statement, the apex court of India laid to rest the practice of triple talaq.
Laws enjoyed by other religious groups
Hindu Succession Act (1956): Guidelines for property inheritance among Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs
Parsi Marriage & Divorce Act (1936): Guidelines to be followed by Parsis, according to their religious traditions.
Hindu Marriage Act (1955): Laws codified related to marriage among Hindus. The Act was amended to include laws on divorce and separation
Special Marriage Act (1954): Provisions for inter-faith marriage
Justice Kurian Joseph: There are four sources of Islamic law. Only the Quran is the first source of law, therefore sources other than the Quran are supplement to what is in it. Therefore, there can be nothing more than what is written in the Quran… Quran attributes permanence to matrimony. Essential steps required before talaq. Triple talaq against tenets of Quran, therefore, violates Shariat. As held in shamimara, talaq must be after having tried to resolve issues. Triple talaq not a part of sharia, therefore, Kurian does not agree with CJI that it’s part of personal law...Freedom of religion is absolute, I agree with CJI. However, triple talaq being a part of religion is what I disagree with...After 1937 Act, no practice deviating from Quran is valid. I expressly endorse and uphold the law in Shamimara. What is bad in theology is bad in law. What is bad in Quran can’t be good in Shariat
Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman: It is a disapproved form of divorce. Even Hanafi law says triple talaq is sinful. 1937 Act recognizes triple talaq and therefore does not violate Article 13...Triple Talaq won’t fall within confines of Article 13(1)...It is not possible for court to fold his hands when petitioners come to court. Court has to declare whether practice is legal or not
Triple talaq held unconstitutional. SC invalidates Triple talaq. SC strikes down Triple Talaq by majority judgment...In the majority verdict, the three judges striking down triple talaq quoted extensively from Quranic verses and Hadith. The judges said one cannot seek constitutional protection for a practice for which the primary source is not the holy Quran.
