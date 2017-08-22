Triple Talaq Verdict Live: Order Ushers Era of Pride And Equality For Muslim Women, Says Amit Shah

Aug 22, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)

Victory for Muslim women: AIMWPLB on SC Talaq Verdict

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and the All India Shia Personal Law Board today welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on instant triple talaq, terming it as a victory of Islam and Muslim women in the country.

The decision, they said, has given new hope to Muslim women.

"The Supreme Court decision is historic, it is the victory of women in the country. But more than that, it is the victory of Islam," said President of the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber, who has been fighting for the rights of Muslim women.

"We hope that triple talaq will be banned once and for all in times to come," she said, adding it causes immense hardships to Muslim women even though "there is no provision of triple talaq in Islam".