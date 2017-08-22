Triple Talaq Verdict Live: PM Modi Hails 'Historic' Judgment, Says it Grants Equality to Muslim Women

Event Highlights
Click to Read | Here's a Look at the Legal Status of Instant Triple Talaq in Muslim Nations
The Supreme Court, in its landmark Shayara Bano Vs Union of India judgement on Tuesday, struck down talaq-e-biddat, or instant talaq.
Click to Read | Triple Talaq: Here's a Look at Composition of the Courtroom
The verdict also said the practice of divorce through triple talaq is manifestly arbitrary and violative of the Constitution.
READ: 'To Hell With Instant Talaq, Now Let's Keep up the Good Fight'
SC's striking down of instant talaq has given Muslim women a new voice that should be used to break through the oppressive patriarchy as well as the stereotyping that corners us.
Click to Read | How Social Media Reacted to Triple Talaq Verdict
The Supreme Court by a majority verdict on Tuesday declared that instant triple talaq was void, illegal and unconstitutional.
Click to Read | Will BJP's Stand On Triple Talaq Help it Make Inroads into Muslim Community?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on multiple occasions come out in support of Muslim women, terming his stand against triple talaq a matter women empowerment.
Kapil Sibal's Double Role Over Triple Talaq May Embarrass Party
New Delhi: The Congress may have shied away from taking any clear line on the triple talaq issue, but some of the arguments made by senior leader and ace legal brain Kapil Sibal while arguing in favour of the practice may embarrass the party. Sibal represented the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in the triple talaq case in the Supreme Court. In fact, he had equated the issue of triple talaq with the belief that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya, arguing that these were matters of faith which cannot be put to test on grounds of constitutional morality. In fact, the Congress’ army of lawyer-leaders has put the grand old party on a spot many times. Earlier, Sibal had also defended Trinamool Congress in the Saradha Scam at a time when the Congress was stitching together an alliance with the Left Front ahead of West Bengal polls last year.
SC verdict on triple talaq signifies nation's progress: ASG Pinky Anand
New Delhi: The landmark verdict of the apex court setting aside the practice triple talaq among Muslims, "speaks volume about the progress of the nation", Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand said. The ASG, who was part of the central government's legal team led by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, also said that the judgement heralded good things for the country as the practice has been condemned by almost all quarters. "I think it (judgement) heralds good things for the country and its citizens. We have been able to deal with the malpractice and degrading practice and cast them away with the taint," Anand said.
Sorabjee terms SC verdict on triple talaq as progressive
New Delhi: Noted jurist Soli Sorabjee today hailed the Supreme Court verdict holding the practice of triple talaq as unconstitutional, saying no Muslim husband would be able to divorce his wife using this method. Sorabjee, also a former Attorney General for India, termed the judgement as "progressive" and one which protected the rights of the Muslim women. "It is a progressive judgement which has protected the rights of the women and now no Muslim man can divorce his wife through this method," Sorabjee said. He, however, said that it "would have been better" if the judgement was given unanimously by the five-judge Constitution bench. "I am in agreement with the majority verdict, which is binding. The minority view is to bring a law in the issue in next six months," Sorabjee said.
Milestone for women empowerment: Yogi Adityanath on SC Triple Talaq Verdict
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government said the Supreme Court's judgment on triple talaq was a "milestone" for women empowerment and will strengthen the secular foundation of the country. The court by a majority verdict has set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying it was void, illegal and unconstitutional. Terming the court's decision as a "welcome step", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said, "It would be great had it (decision of SC bench) been on consensus. This is a start of justice for women. Soon further action will be taken in this regard". "You cannot deprive anyone from justice for long. This is a milestone for women empowerment", he added. Asked about the new law for the same, Adityanath said, "The Centre has already clarified its stand in the court and there should be no confusion regarding this."
Shiv Sena MP appeals Muslim leaders to accept SC verdict on triple talaq
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut appealed to Muslim leaders to welcome the Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq and use it to lay the foundation of a secure future for women from the community. The senior Sena leader said nobody should see the apex court's verdict through the "prism of religion". The Supreme Court today set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional. "This decision will help the country as a whole. We appeal to all Muslim leaders to welcome this decision and use this verdict to lay the foundation of a secure future for Muslim women so that the whole community benefits," Sena MP Sanjay Raut told PTI.
Judgment of the Hon'ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2017
BJP spokesperson Aman Sinha said the judgement has vindicated the stand of the Narendra Modi government. Sinha, who is also a senior advocate, said the majority verdict of the five-judge Constitution bench declaring the practice of triple talaq among Muslims as "unconstitutional", would give Muslim women the right to lead a dignified life. "The Supreme Court has upheld the stand taken by the government of India that triple talaq is unconstitutional and discriminatory," he said.
Referring to the Independence Day speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the senior advocate said, "The Prime Minister had raised the issue of plight of women due to regressive practice of triple talaq and today it has been held unconstitutional." "The stand of the government on the issue of Triple Talaq is vindicated. It would give crores of Muslim women right to lead life with dignity and respect," Sinha said. The Supreme Court, in a landmark verdict, today set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims saying it was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".
Parties welcome SC verdict on triple talaq
New Delhi: The BJP and the Congress today welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Triple Talaq holding it unconstitutional, saying it was a step forward towards gender justice and equality. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the judgement on the issue, considered an impediment in the progress of a modern society, and asked the central government to enact a law on it soon. "We welcome the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq and urge the central government to enact a law soon. Traditions like Triple Talaq are like mental and social harassment of our sisters and daughters and are an impediment in the progress of modern Indian society," Chouhan said on twitter. Congress leader Salman Khurshid also welcomed the judgement, saying "it is a good decision". However, he said the reasoning behind the decision was as important as the decision itself and one should see it before coming to any conclusion.
I can say with satisfaction this was the last case which I did before I decided to quit: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi #TripleTalaq pic.twitter.com/V6auLqlFOX— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
READ | 5 Judges, 5 Faiths: Take a Look at the Triple Talaq Constitution Bench
The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down instant triple talaq terming it "unconstitutional
Victory for Muslim women: AIMWPLB on SC Talaq Verdict
Lucknow: The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and the All India Shia Personal Law Board today welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on instant triple talaq, terming it as a victory of Islam and Muslim women in the country.
The decision, they said, has given new hope to Muslim women.
"The Supreme Court decision is historic, it is the victory of women in the country. But more than that, it is the victory of Islam," said President of the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber, who has been fighting for the rights of Muslim women.
"We hope that triple talaq will be banned once and for all in times to come," she said, adding it causes immense hardships to Muslim women even though "there is no provision of triple talaq in Islam".
READ | Triple Talaq Verdict is Good: Hyderabad-based Activist Working for Muslim Women's Rights
Masood is a coordinator with the Centre for Peace Studies and his role is to mediate between families where triple talaq is involved.
Amit Shah on triple talaq verdict: " The SC judgment marks beginning of a new era of pride and equality for Muslim women. The BJP welcomes the respects the expansion of Muslim women’s rights and sees today’s court order as a step towards a determined ‘New India'."
"The Supreme Court has given a historic decision. I welcome it. The decision will help crores of women in the country to live respectfully...BJP president Amit Shah further hails government, PM Modi for stand on triple talaq issue before the SC. It is the beginning of a new epoch for women to live with self-respect.'
Click to Read | Triple Talaq Paves Way to Uniform Civil Code?
Now that the Supreme Court has come out with its verdict on Triple Talaq, the Law Commission is expected to quickly wrap its Uniform Civil Code report and submit it to the Union government in a month or two.
What is a uniform civil code?
A civil code refers to laws that deal with civil matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, succession, and inheritance. Currently, different personal laws are applicable to different communities in India. Hindus are governed by Hindu civil code, which refers to the four bills passed in 1955–56. Hindu Marriage, Hindu Succession, Hindu Minority & Guardianship, Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Acts were passed in 1955-56. Indian Christian Marriage Act (1872) governs marriage and related issues for Indian Christians
How Pakistan handles divorce
* Pakistan’s Muslim Family Law Ordinance (1961) was a watershed moment in the country’s history, which altered the martial laws in Pakistan and made the customary triple talaq, illegal.
* This law has been adopted by Bangladesh as well.
* The Muslim family law ordinance was the first legal effort in Pakistan to codify Muslim Personal Law
* The new law required that, in order to obtain a divorce, a husband had to send a written notice to the chairman of the local council with a copy to his wife.
* But the divorce will not be effective until the expiration of a waiting period of 90 days, which will be utilized to constitute an arbitration council for the purpose of bringing about a reconciliation between the parties.
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy to News18: It’s a great day and a day of victory for the brave and courageous Muslim women and is triumph over male chauvinism. It’s a huge step towards women empowerment… The next step of the government is to bring Uniform Civil Code
Subramanian Swamy also said it has paved the way forward for bringing reform. "Chief Justice has given an astute order; Stayed Triple Talaq for six months and asked Parliament to get off its backsides and legislate," Swamy said on Twitter. Swamy said this would bring proximity between Hindus and Muslims and was a big day for Muslim women. "We are happy that women, both Hindu and Muslim, are standing together for reform. "Big day for Muslim women. Salute their courageousness, their fearlessness, and even their ostracisation. They have stood for real reform and we must salute them and stand by them," he said.
Unconstitutional: Supreme Court strikes down Triple Talaq by 3:2 majority
New Delhi: In a far-reaching order empowering millions of Muslim women, the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down triple talaq, or instant divorce, by a 3:2 verdict of the constitutional bench.
After six days of the historic hearing, which saw some of the top lawyers argue whether triple talaq was essential to Islam or not, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice UU Lalit were of the view that triple talaq was not essential to Islam and therefore it should be banned.
“There are four sources of Islamic law. Only the Quran is the first source of law… therefore, sources other than the Quran are supplement to what is in it. There can be nothing more than what is written in the Quran… Triple talaq is against the tenets of Quran and therefore violates Shariat,” Justice Kurian Joseph said in his verdict.
“Freedom of religion is absolute… but what is bad in theology is also bad in law. What is bad in Quran can’t be good in Shariat,” Justice K Joseph added.
Click to read | Triple Talaq Verdict: What Judges Said While Delivering the Judgment
What is not permissible under Quran can't be protected by the Constitution, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday. With this statement, the apex court of India laid to rest the practice of triple talaq.
