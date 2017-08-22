Triple Talaq Verdict Live: PM Modi Hails 'Historic' Judgment, Says it Grants Equality to Muslim Women

Aug 22, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

BJP spokesperson Aman Sinha said the judgement has vindicated the stand of the Narendra Modi government. Sinha, who is also a senior advocate, said the majority verdict of the five-judge Constitution bench declaring the practice of triple talaq among Muslims as "unconstitutional", would give Muslim women the right to lead a dignified life. "The Supreme Court has upheld the stand taken by the government of India that triple talaq is unconstitutional and discriminatory," he said.

Referring to the Independence Day speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the senior advocate said, "The Prime Minister had raised the issue of plight of women due to regressive practice of triple talaq and today it has been held unconstitutional." "The stand of the government on the issue of Triple Talaq is vindicated. It would give crores of Muslim women right to lead life with dignity and respect," Sinha said. The Supreme Court, in a landmark verdict, today set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims saying it was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".