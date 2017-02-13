5 Life-Changing Matte Lipstick Hacks

Does any other lip product dry out your lips like matte lipstick? Nope, but every makeup hoarder has at least one they're willing to suffer chapped lips for. If you're determined to rock this classic lip look, these matte lipstick hacks are guaranteed to keep your lipstick in place and your kisser moisturized.

Exfoliate Your Lips

One of the biggest drawbacks of wearing matte lipstick is its tendency to find dry spots on your lips and rudely highlight them for all the world to see. Matte lipstick can't cling on to dry spots that aren't there, so exfoliate your lips before applying.

Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

Matte lipstick doesn't draw the line at just clinging dry patches on your lips — some formulas can be majorly drying, adding more dry patches. It's like a snake eating its own tail, but with red lips. Break the cycle by applying a moisturizing lip balm (you can even make one of your own) after exfoliating. Give it a few minutes to absorb, and your pout is ready for some matte action.

Maximize Longevity With Lip Primer

If you are not into lip primers just yet, that needs to change. Because a lip primer works with your exfoliator and moisturizer to ensure even, long-lasting wear from your lipstick. Maybe that's what we need to get through the day with a dark lip.

Make Any Lipstick Matte

Meet translucent powder, your new favorite multi-use product. The folks recommend using translucent powder to set lipstick, and it's a totally useful trick. Simply take a sheet of tissue paper and pull it apart so you're left with two single ply sheets. Rest a sheet across your lips and dust a light layer of powder across your lips and voila, your lips are ready to take on a coffee mug.

For Very Dry Lips, Consider A Cream(ier) Formula

Part of the appeal of matte lipstick is it's, well, matte finish, but if you're struggling with very dry, cracked lips (and at this time of year, who isn't?), a creamier formula could be more comfortable for you to wear.