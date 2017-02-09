10 Wardrobe Essentials Every Woman Should Own

Our wardrobe kind of becomes the center of our universe for a few moments each day — picking out our outfit for a big meeting, a first date, a friend's wedding. Your closet has seen trends come and go, some trends graduate into wardrobe essentials but the basics—that perfectly worn-in white tee, your trusty blue jeans, and go-to nude flats are forever. And for all those moments you've ever uttered "I have nothing to wear" in response to that looming interview, party, or big night out, we hear you and we're here to help.

THE PERFECT BLAZER

Even if you don't work in a prim and proper office, every woman should have at least one blazer that is a flattering to her silhouette. If it doesn't fit right off the bat, this is where your trusted tailor comes in. Shoulders and the sleeves that aren't too big and long are key.

THE SILKY BLOUSE



Silk blouses are endlessly versatile as the piece that lends easy sophistication to Summer shorts or Fall denim. Take them to work, and wear them breezily and not so buttoned up on weekends. In any color and nearly any cut, the silky blouse has modern femininity written all over it.

BLUE CLASSIC WASH JEANS



A great pair of jeans is indispensable. Fit and wash are everything here. Go for a slight high-rise style to give the illusion of longer, slimmer legs, and stick to a true-blue wash that will go with everything.

PERFECT WHITE TEE

@iamnaomicampbell Channels the 90's in New @gap Campaign http://buff.ly/2khHvIQ #naomicampbell #gap #thegap #whitetee A photo posted by Fashion Gone Rogue (@fgrofficial) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:47pm PST



It doesn’t get any more classic than a white T-shirt. The best styles are super soft and have a relaxed, lived-in fit. A crewneck cut is a no-brainer, but we also like a V-neck style because it’s a little flashier and the perfect canvas for layering necklaces.

DELICATE FINE JEWELRY



You've owned your share of statement jewelry, but a gold necklace with a pave pendant or a fine choker is the kind of thing you can wear every day for the rest of your life.

LITTLE BLACK DRESS

The OG of a woman’s closet. Dress it down for the daytime, then throw on a pair of statement earrings for an evening out. Legendarily versatile and one of my favorite pieces to wear.

BLACK SINGLE-SOLE HEELS



These shoes will work with every single item in your closet, with the exception of possibly your gym clothes. The perfect, classic shoe for any occasion where formal footwear is needed: business meetings, parties.

CRISP WHITE SHIRT

The crisp button-down is a borrowed-from-the-boys staple that now has a womanly identity all its own. It's just about the easiest way to pull off a pulled-together look in one easy move, whether you're using yours to top denim or a pencil skirt. Plus, we love that every woman has her own unique way to make this essential all her own.

DELICATE NUDE HEELS

Nude heels are known for completing our evening looks as well as our dressier day ensembles. They are seasonless, go with everything, and are often the pair to rock if you're looking for a leg-lengthening trick.

THE MAXI DRESS

Gigi X Tommy, one of the smartest fashion collabs #thinktrend #americandesigners #americanbeauty #gigihadid #tommyxgigi A photo posted by Think_Trend (@think_trend) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:08pm PST

For the days when jeans just won't do, the maxi dress is a perfect alternative. It's comfortable to travel in and easy to layer up, and it works all year. Long story short, it's a must.

So which of these items are worth saving for?