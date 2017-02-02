Best Looks From Lakme Fashion Week 2017

Every season, designers up their runway game a notch. And while the looks from many shows leave us wanting for a wardrobe update, we invite you to indulge in the greatest style walks. Let's take a look at the winning summer styles from the often quirky, always cool Indian designers.

AM.IT by Amit Aggarwal

The AM.IT Winter Resort 2017 collection is both fashion-forward and eco-conscious. He upcycled ripped, traditional hand-woven Patola sarees by restoring them using modern industrial treatments like bonding. Amit Agarwal has explored weaving in combination with different materials — like pearl sheets woven with faux metal strips and cotton threads. Saris are woven with recycled metallic sheets.

Dev R Nil

Titled the Valley of Missing Flowers, their collection took its inspiration from the juxtaposition of beauty and conflict characteristic of war-torn zones across the world. Painterly blooms dotting delicate, sheer fabrics represented the fragile beauty often seen in such regions.

Kunal Rawal

The collection is a summer collection called the race of separates. The concept of the jacket was that the sleeves were on the kurta. The churi pants were teamed with the kurta fit like pants. Kunal also introduced a new motif which was the summer palm. It also had knot work, which is the designer’s favourite. The idea of this collection was to have luxurious elements that can be worn in different ways.

11.11/eleven eleven by Urvashi Kaur

11.11/eleven eleven went the 'Khadi way' in this years LFW. It's latest line also featured easy breathing shirts and blouses and tucked-in buttoned bohemian trousers as well as a few unconventional men’s outfits. Semi-casual printed culottes teamed with identical shirt and a fitted waistcoat served as the perfect outfit for summers.

Dharavi Project

The Dharavi project emerged as a big highlight of this season. Mohammad Ismail Ansari, an embroidery artisan from Dharavi, joined hands with fashion designer Jay Ramrakhiani to create an exquisite ensemble showcased at the event.‘Fashion Funda – A Dharavi design dialogue’ explored the possibilities of design innovation in Dharavi, a hub for artisans who have serviced the fashion industry for decades.