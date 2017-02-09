5 Chocolate Recipes To Make Your Chocolate Day a Memorable One

If you think a bar of chocolate is too passé for this valentine week, these recipes are a way to go. Whether it’s a slice or a chocolate cake, a cookie or a brownie, these chocolate recipes will have you drooling for more!



Classic Chocolate Layer Cake

Valrhona Cercle V member @proofbakeryla's Chocolate Espresso Layer Cake is a sweet lesson of architecture! If you are up to a challenge, follow their recipe (link in profile)!😉 A photo posted by Valrhona North America (@valrhonausa) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

Moist, delicious chocolate cake is perfect for any celebration. This will serve as a stunning centrepiece for the big occasion.

INGREDIENTS

1. 1cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), cut into pieces, plus more for the pans

2. 2cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

3. 1½cups granulated sugar

4. ¾cup unsweetened cocoa powder

5. ½cup dark brown sugar

6. 1teaspoon baking soda

7. 1teaspoon kosher salt

8. 2large eggs

9. ½cup sour cream

10. 1teaspoon pure vanilla extract

11. Creamy Chocolate Frosting

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat oven to 350º F. Butter two 8- or 9-inch round cake pans and line the bottom of each with a round of parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, granulated sugar, cocoa powder, brown sugar, baking soda, and salt.

3. In a small saucepan, combine the butter and 1 cup water and bring to a boil. Add to the flour mixture and, using an electric mixer, mix until combined. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then the sour cream and vanilla.

4. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of each cake comes out clean, 35 to 45 minutes. Cool in the pans for 20 minutes, then turn out onto a rack to cool completely.

5. Transfer one of the cakes to a platter and spread with ¾ cup of the frosting. Top with the remaining cake and spread with the remaining frosting.

Chocolate and Banana Waffle Panini

You should know that these chocolate banana waffles are some serious business if they make a list with living room dance parties. Make a batch of these super yummy chocolate waffles to share your love this valentine weekend.

INGREDIENTS

1. 2frozen waffles

2. 1tablespoon unsalted butter

3. 1ounce chocolate, chopped

4. 1/2banana, sliced

DIRECTIONS

1. Spread butter on one side of each frozen waffle. Form a sandwich (buttered-sides out) with the chocolate and banana.

2. Cook in a skillet over medium heat, covered, until the chocolate melts and the waffles are golden and crisp, about 2 minutes per side.

Classic Chocolate-Chip Cookies

A retro recipe for chocolate-studded biscuits with a soft squidgy middle. Make plenty of them, as they're guaranteed to be a hit! Add a few icing decorations or pieces of candy and you're done!

INGREDIENTS

1. 2 1/4cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

2. 1teaspoon kosher salt

3. 1/2teaspoon baking soda

4. 1cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

5. 1 1/4cups packed light brown sugar

6. 1/4cup granulated sugar

7. 2large eggs

8. 1teaspoon pure vanilla extract

9. 2cups semisweet chocolate chips (12 ounces)

10. 1cup chopped walnuts or pecans, coarsely chopped (optional)

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat oven to 350° F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and baking soda.

2. Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugars on medium-high speed until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. One at a time, beat in the eggs, then the vanilla. Reduce speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture, mixing until just combined (do not overmix). Mix in the chocolate chips and nuts (if desired) by hand.

3. Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of the dough onto baking sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart.

4. Bake, rotating the baking sheets halfway through, until golden around the edges but still soft in the center, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool slightly on the baking sheets, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely. Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Chocolate Crinkles

Breaking into chocolatey goodness. 😋👍🏼🍫🍪 #nomnomscupcake #nomnomsoverload #chocolatecrinkles #chocolate #cookies #nofilterneeded #yvr #yvrtreats A video posted by Jovy Pamintuan (@nomnomscupcake) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:44pm PST

Chocolate cookies rolled in powered sugar and baked until perfectly chewy, what’s not to love about that? Moist and gooey on the inside, and slightly crisp on the outside - total perfection.

INGREDIENTS



1. 1¼cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

2. ¾cup unsweetened cocoa powder (preferably Dutch process)

3. 1½teaspoons baking powder

4. ¼teaspoon salt

5. ½cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

6. 1cup light brown sugar

7. 2large eggs

8. ¼cup confectioners’ sugar

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat oven to 350° F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.

2. With an electric mixer, beat the butter and brown sugar on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in the eggs. Reduce speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated.

3. Form the dough into balls (each equal to 1 level tablespoon). Roll the balls in the confectioners’ sugar and place on parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart. Bake until the cookies are firm and the tops crack, 13 to 15 minutes.

4. Cool slightly on the baking sheets, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely.

Easy Chocolate Croissants

who wants a bite? 😋 #chocolatecroissant A photo posted by La Quinta Baking Company (@laquintabakingcompany) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

This light, flaky French-style croissant roll is filled with delicious chocolate. Perfect for a weekend breakfast or brunch, and special enough to get you all the compliments!

INGREDIENTS

1. 18-count tube refrigerated crescent rolls

2. 1/3cup semisweet chocolate chips or chopped semisweet chocolate

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat oven to 375° F.

2. Unroll the dough and separate it into 8 triangles. Place about 10 chocolate chips on the bottom third of each triangle and roll the dough up around the chocolate.

3. Transfer the croissants to a baking sheet (lined with parchment paper, if desired, for easier cleanup). Bake until golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Go, Set your baking tray!