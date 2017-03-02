6 Bold Lip Colors For Brides Who Don't Wish To Go All Red
Image for representation purpose (Reuters)
Are you getting married anytime soon or in the near future? Then you should be searching for lipstick shades that compliment your skin tone. When things come to bridal makeup, lips play the major role and that is the time to sport all the bright and bold colors that make you look the best in the pictures, as anything pale or light can completely wash you out. So, if you’re a bride-to-be who is apprehensive about going all red, here’s something you’ve got to see.
Pink
It's hard to go wrong with pink lipstick. Why? Our lips are naturally a rosy beige, which makes this group the super complexion-friendly.In case, you're going for a bright fuschia pink, keep the rest of your big-day makeup low key.
Coral
Coral is one lip colour that flatters Indian skin tones extremely well. And for a day shaadi function, it sure is a fabulous colour to go with. This will give you a minimalistic and natural makeup look.
Plum
Plum up your pucker with purple-shaded plum lipstick for an alternative look that's making a statement this season. Get a bolder lip with this trendy twist, because neutrals are so last season.
Orange
On the Spring '17 runways, orange was the it color, especially on lips. Ditch your go-to red for shocking takes on the hue that complement your complexion perfectly.
Magenta
That’s magenta lipstick we’re talking about – super sexy, super edgy, super chic yet, unfortunately, super difficult to incorporate in most looks. Ladies with warm skin tones will probably look better wearing this lipstick that walks that fine line between a red and a purple.
Nudes
A mint green lehenga + nude brown lips = best ever bridal look! Looks so different. Nude lip colours are a rage right now and brides-to-be should totally go ahead and give it a try.
