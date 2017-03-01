Alia Bhatt's Fashion Game During Badrinath Ki Dulhania Promotions Is Spot On

Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. From interviews to press conferences, appearing on television shows to creating the buzz on social media, the two are doing everything they can to make their upcoming film a box office hit.

And while the two have been extremely busy making appearances, it is Alia Bhatt's fashion choices that has floored everyone.

Her simple, chic yet easy to ape looks and statement accessories have not only been loved by teenagers, but women in their 20s and 30s as well. The 23-year-old actor has nailed salwar kameez, blingy lehengas, bold printed jackets, off-shoulder outfits with silhouettes and scarves like a pro.

Here are some of Alia's looks that she sported during the movie promotions:

Photographed in a blue Lovebirds dress, Alia completed her look with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, minimal makeup and no accessories. She opted for pair of strappy black sandals to go with the outfit.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Alia in a Zimmermann floral printed maxi dress during Badrinath Ki Dulhania promotions.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Alia paired Payal Singhal separates with a shimmery long vest on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. She completed her look with gold ankle-strap sandals.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

In another round of promotions, Alia was seen in Avni Bhuva ensemble which she paired with jhumkas and a pair of jootis.

Twinning with Badri! ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 24, 2017 at 5:51am PST

Alia looked absolutely chic in a Prabal Gurung dress, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, light makeup and minimum accessories.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Alia donned an Anita Dongre creation fresh off the LFW runway during her visit to the Kala Ghoda Festival to promote Tamma Tamma reboot from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The organza vest gave the lehenga a youthful touch and Bhatt looked every bit a diva in it.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Here are some other looks that Alia sported during Badrinath Ki Dulhania promotions:

Alia Bhatt during her recent visit to the set of singing reality show Indian idol.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Alia looking cute yet stylish during an event held to promote her forthcoming film.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

As part of the film's promotion, Alia was seen having a fun time on the sets of Dil Hai Hindustani.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

The 23-year-old actress promoting her upcoming film on the set of The Voice India Season 2.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

The film which is a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and is slated to release on March 10.