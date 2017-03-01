Amitabh Bachchan Is a Man With The Most Desired Qualities: Survey

Amitabh Bachchan has emerged as a man with the most desired qualities, in a new survey.

Bharat Matrimony, a matrimony portal, has conducted a social media study to find out the most important criteria that were sought by single men and women while searching for their life partner and chose a celebrity that matched their desired quality.

According to a statement, the study was done through the Twitter and Facebook channels of Bharat Matrimony and hence, there is no specific sample size as such.

The findings of the study were inferred from the data gathered from 1500 responses - (Male: 37.3 per cent and female 62.7 per cent). It witnessed 22 million impressions within two hours from its launch.

With actor Hrithik Roshan leading in looks (70 per cent) followed by Shah Rukh for his honesty (55 per cent), the participants were asked to select from different qualities like hard work, respect and understanding.

The study that comprised of 62.7 per cent of females showed male celebrities taking the lead, with the "Paa" star as a favourite among all.

Actress Drashti Dhami took the lead among the female celebrities for her good looks.

The study also stated that 55 per cent of people admired Shah Rukh for his honesty, while Ajay Devgn and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni were next in line with 30 per cent and 15 per cent votes respectively.

On the hard work front, 25 per cent of the audience said that they admired cricketer Virat Kohli, and an equal percentage of people felt the same about actor Akshay Kumar.

When asked who they thought respected others the most, Amitabh bagged 50 per cent of votes. SRK was the next highest voted person.

Amitabh stole the show again with 50 per cent voting for him as the person who understands others the most, followed by Dhoni.

Kaushik Tiwari, Head Marketing at Matrimony.com, said: "We wanted to find out which qualities users look for when choosing a life partner and which of their favourite celebrities matched these qualities.

"The social campaign offered a platform for fans to express the opinions about the desired qualities of their favourite celebrities and the results were interesting."