Bella Hadid Flaunts Sheer Dress In Fashion Show

Supermodel Bella Hadid dared to bare her breasts in a sheer dress at a fashion show.

Hadid was seen at the Christian Dior Masquerade Ball here earlier this week in a dress from the brand's 2017 ready-to-wear collection. The next day, she flaunted her assets at the opening of Alexandre Vauthier Spring Summer 2017 Show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

For her third Paris Fashion Week, the 20-year-old model donned a Swarovski crystals-covered sheer mini dress which put her breasts on display.

Stunning 😇😍 #bellahadid A photo posted by H A D I D . V O G U E (@hadid.vogue) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:54am PST

Hadid's back was completely bare and given that it was a sheer dress, everyone present at the event could see her bare derriere. She, however, managed to keep her modesty by wearing a nude coloured underwear beneath the dress.

The ensemble was specially made to commemorate the ten-season collaboration between the jewellery house and the French designer.

Hadid also took to Instagram to show off the dress by posting a photo featuring herself on the runway. She captioned it: "Thank you to my love Alexandre Vauthier for having me open your incredible show. Always an honour to work for you and walk my dream incredible Swarovski dress. You amaze me more and more everyday."

Hadid's second look at the show was less raunchy than the previous one. She looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder metallic leather dress with a body-hugging zipper accessories.

The skin-tight dress had one sleeve on a shoulder, while the other was left sleeveless.