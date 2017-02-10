Blac Chyna Flaunts Her Gray Pixie Haircut

Model Blac Chyna has got a fresh makeover with gray pixie haircut.

The model, fiancee of reality TV star Rob Kardashian, took to Instagram to post a series of images with her new hairstyle.

The mother of two shared three images that she captioned with "Beauty," "Success" and "Strength". One thing that differed her look from that of her Rob's mother Kris, who too sports a pixie haircut, was her gray hair colour.

Success A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:45am PST

In some photographs, Chyna could be seen gazing at the camera while showing off her pouty lips. She flaunted her curves in a tight patterned velour, floor-length dress. One photograph had Chyna sitting on the hearth.

Some of the social media users quickly drew comparisons between 28-year-old and Kris, who also rocks the short do.

"I love this haircut on you," one of her fans excitedly wrote, with another writing: "It's the Kris Jenner cut!"

One more user said: "Yoo she looks like the black Kris Jenner."