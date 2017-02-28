Choose The Right Sunscreen to Protect Your Skin From Sun

It is important to check if the sunscreen suits your skin type because exposure to Ultraviolet (UV) rays can lead to skin issues like tanning, says an expert.

Rohit Batra, dermatologist at Dermaworld Skin and Hair Clinic, has rolled out a few pointers that could be considered before you buy your sunscreen:

Know your skin type: If your skin is oily, then go for sunscreen in the form of gel or spray as it won't make your skin appear oily. If your skin is dry, then go for lotions or cream as it helps to moisturize your skin and also helps to protect your skin from sun.

Look for matte finish sunscreen: Sunblock which give matte finish will help your skin to look natural and also help to protect your face from looking sweaty.

Go for UVA and UVB protection sunscreen: Photoaging and pigmentation is caused by UVA rays, on the other hand tanning and skin cancer is caused by UVB rays. It is very important to go for a sunscreen which protects your skin from both of these harmful rays.

Look for ‘SPF' for UVB protection and look for ‘PA' for UVA protection. To fight harmful UVB and UVA, SPF30 protection and PA++ protection respectively is more than enough.

Make sure to put on plentiful sunblock: You can go for SPF30 or above, but if you are only using a little drop, your sunscreen will not help to protect you from sun. A handful sunblock is required to cover your face with sun protection.

No dangerous ingredients: Always check the list of ingredients on the flip side of the package. Make sure your sunscreen doesn't contain chemicals like oxybenzone as it can cause allergic skin reactions and may disrupt hormones.

Manufacturing date: The newer the sunscreen, the better the efficiency of the product. The components in the sunscreen have a tendency to break down very easily.